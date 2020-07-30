SLO County Covid Numbers 7.30.2020

Another nursing home death from the coronavirus in the north county. A 12th county resident dying from the coronavirus. He or she was in their 80’s, living at Vineyard Hills Health Center in Templeton, which is described as a skilled nursing facility. The health center is experiencing a Covid-19 outbreak. The death comes after two other 80 year old residents at the nursing home died a day earlier.

The responsibility of the county health department is to protect the vulnerable. Traditionally in a pandemic, the focus is to quarantine the sick and isolate the vulnerable.

Unfortunately, the county health department failed to prevent the coronavirus from infecting residents at the nursing home in Templeton.

Dr. Penny Borenstein has been more focused on implementing the directives issued by governor Gavin Newsom to close businesses and public schools.