Body Count 10.13.2020

That man who was found dead in a truck at a San Luis Obispo gas station last week was probably a drug overdose.

San Luis Obispo police say the 39-year-old’s death appears to be from a drug overdose and there is no evidence of foul play. Police say drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle where the man’s body was discovered Friday morning. The truck was parked near the Chevron station in the area of Santa Rosa street and Foothill boulevard.

That death coming just a day after a man’s body was found in a tent at a homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo. Police say nothing suspicious was discovered at the homeless camp.

Closer to home, foul play is also not suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in the Salinas riverbed in Paso Robles Saturday.