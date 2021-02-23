Body Found in Mitchell Park 2.23.2021

The dead body of a homeless man discovered over the weekend in Mitchell park in San Luis Obispo, where he was camping.

A passerby found the body at 10:30 Saturday morning. Officers and paramedics arrived around 11 and determined the man was dead. The cause of death has not been determined. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Dozens of homeless people camp in Mitchell park which is between downtown San Luis and the train depot. The neighborhood surrounding the park includes several historic churches, some of which date back to the early 1900’s.