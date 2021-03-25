Border Children 3.25.2021

At the US Mexico border, thousands of kids are being held as they await president Joe Biden’s next move. Photos leaked from border patrol facilities show children packed in terrible conditions.

The Biden administration awards an $87 million dollar contract to put families into hotels and motels near the border, while they do their paper work to immigrate to the US.

Border patrol agents call it the greatest surge in illegal immigrants crossing the southern border in 20 years. Between January and February, the number of family units arriving at the border or being captured, more than doubled.

Critics are asking why the illegal immigrants are put in hotels, while the National Guard troops protecting the nations capital were forced to live in tents in a concrete parking garage with temperatures near freezing. Several thousand troops shared only one bathroom, and many became sick because of bad food given to them by federal agencies.