The city of Atascadero is looking for an operator for the watercraft business at Atascadero lake.

City manager Rochelle tells KPRL, the written proposals are accepted until April 9th. The information is available on the city’s website.

Rachelle says with daylight savings, the zoo and Farmer’s Market are operating at extended hours. Farmer’s Market is now operating from 3-6 each week at the sunken gardens. The zoo is open from 10-5:00 beginning April first.