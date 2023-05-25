Brabeck Youth Legacy Scholarship Award 05.25.2023

Elizabeth Reed of Coast Union High School is awarded the Jim Brabeck Legacy Scholarship for academic excellence in an agricultural field. Reed is a senior at Coast Union and active in FFA at the school. She plans to attend Cal State University Chico. After earning a bachelor’s degrees, she wants to attend veterinary school to become a large animal veterinarian in the North County.

Reed was selected from a number of highly qualified candidates for the scholarship. The award includes a $20,000 scholarship to pursue higher education in agriculture. Reed carried a 4.0 GPA through out her high school career. If one weighs in the Advanced Placement classes, her GPA was a 4.50.

At an informal ceremony held at Farm Supply, Coast Union Agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor Jamie Stapf praised Elizabeth for her work ethic and her interest in the care of large animals.