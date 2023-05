San Luis Obispo county ranks third best wine county in the state, behind Napa and Sonoma counties.

Lawnstarter ranked the counties on five categories- access, quality, accolades, entertainment and accomodations.

San Luis Obispo county ranked highest in accomodations, but was outscored in wine quality, accolades, entertainment and access.

The entire rankings are available on: lawnstarter.com.