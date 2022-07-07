Bruce Gibson 07.07.2022

It’s now a two man race for supervisor in the newly drawn second district. Incumbent Bruce Gibson, who worked in the oil industry before becoming a career politician. And Dr. Bruce Jones, a retired orthopedic surgeon who served as chair on the Templeton Advisory Group, which works with the county on land use issues in the north county.

Supervisor Gibson has served on the board of supervisors for over 15 years. He was a strong ally of supervisor Adam Hill. When local citizens protested Adam Hill being named chair, Gibson defended him. That was five years ago, long before we learned the results of an FBI investigation, which found that Adam Hill received more than $30 thousand dollars in cash bribes from marijuana growers. It may have been closer to $100,000. That FBI investigation continues.

You may remember supervisors Gibson and Hill said San Luis Obispo county could be a haven for pot. Pot lovers could travel around the county sampling marijuana they way they taste wine.

In her book, The Happiest Corruption, Peterson talked about Gibson and Hill’s relationship. She said the two supervisors were joined at the hip. And people who spoke out against them, were often fired. Adam Hill is gone, but former Grover Beach mayor Debbie Peterson says, the corruption is not.

Supervisor Bruce Gibson remains in office and he’s running for re-election. He’s not happy about the fact that voters in the north county get to make the selection of the next supervisor in the second district.

North county voters in the newly drawn district will decide between the incumbent, Bruce Gibson and Dr. Bruce Jones of Templeton.