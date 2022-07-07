Governor Gavin Newsom 07.07.2022

Speaking of political campaigns, did you see the TV spot governor Gavin Newsom ran this week on Florida television?

So if he’s running for re-election as governor in California, why is the governor running campaign ads in Florida? Newsom’s gubernatorial campaign spent $104 thousand dollars running those TV spots in Florida.

The dinner at the French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley with representatives of the California Medical Association was $350 dollars a plate. The wine was much more expensive.

None of it came out of his own pocket.