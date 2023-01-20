Burglary Suspect 01.20.2023

Late yesterday morning, Paso Robles police officers arrested a burglary suspect who entered a home on Apion court.

Resident called 911 when she discovered a suspect walking through her home with a pry bar and a large knife. When she confronted him, the suspect left her home and walked across the street and tried to force his way into a neighbors home.

Police arrived and arrested the suspect as he was trying to drive away. He’s 34-year-old Stephen Chargin of Paso Robles. He was found to be in possession of various drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and prescripton pills.

He was booked into the county jail on various charges.