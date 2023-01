Do you ever listen to city council meetings on KPRL on Tuesday evenings?

City councilman Chris Bausch says he thinks the city should streaming video of the meetings so people can watch as well as listen.

Those things can be worked out by the IT Department with either group, but it would be nice to be able to see speakers during public comment.

One reason why Paso Robles city councilman Chris Bausch would like to see the video streamed so everyone could see the proceedings at public meetings.