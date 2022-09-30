CA Court of Appeals Ruling on Arata 09.30.2022

This week, the California court of appeal rules that the San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office cannot prosecute Tianna Arata and six other black lives matters demonstrators who blocked 101 and harassed drivers stuck on the freeway. The ruling coming down Wednesday.

County district attorney Dan Dow says he’s going to appeal that ruling to the state supreme court.

The California court of appeals upheld a ruling by superior court judge Matthew Guerrero. He cited a campaign fundraising email sent by Dan Dow’s wife in which she said Dow was quote, “Leading the fight against the wacky defund the police movement.”

Guerrero called it a “clear conflict of interest.”