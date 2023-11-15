CA Dept of Water Resources to Conduct Surveys of Groundwater 11.15.2023

The California department of water resources is scheduled to conduct surveys of groundwater aquifers next week.

The airborne electromagnetic survey flies a helicopter with electronic equipment that sends signals into the ground that bounce back to provide data that is interpreted for underground geology.

The helicopters will fly from the 18th to the 20th over San Luis Obispo, Edna Valley, Los Osos, the Five Cities area, and Santa Maria.

The city of San Luis Obispo says the project does not pose a risk to health or safety.