CERT Offering Flood Preparedness Training Course Saturday 11.15.2023

The north San Luis Obispo county Community Emergency Response Team will be offering a flood response training course this Saturday at the Paso Robles public safety center.

The course is offered to those who have already completed their basic training course, or have training in emergency response. Attendees will learn how to respond safely to flooding and to sandbag their home.

North county CERT offers two basic training classes each year, one in the spring, and a second in the fall. The fall training course has already finished, and the next training course will be offered in spring 2024.