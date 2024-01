The San Luis Obispo chapter for the California Homeless Union held a demonstration and protest at the Katcho Achadjian government center in San Luis Obispo earlier this week.

The union’s attorney, Anthony Price, announced that they have filed a lawsuit against the county and CAPSLO regarding the Oklahoma avenue parking site.

The lawsuit is seeking an injunction to prevent the site’s closing.

The county will now have 30 days to respond to the lawsuit now that it has been filed.