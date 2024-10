The California mid-state fair will return to the city of Paso Robles from July 16th to July 27, 2025.

The mid-state fair has announced its theme for the upcoming year: “Off To The Races.” Mid-state fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said “This year’s theme represents speed, fun, and excitement… be on the lookout for fast starts and checkered-flagged finishes in Paso Robles this July.”

Grandstand concerts will be announced in the spring.

You can visit: midstatefair.com to stay up to date on information.