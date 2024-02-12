CA Mid State Fair Warns of Ticketing Scams 02.12.2024

The California mid state fair released a statement, reminding online ticket buyers that the only official website for purchasing tickets to the fair is: midstatefair.com.

Third party ticket brokers, such as Subhub, Seatgeek, Vividseats, and more, are not affiliated with the California mid-state fair. The release further says that there is no guarantee that tickets purchased from these other sources are legitimate, nor will they be able to provide assistance if there is an issue with these purchased tickets.

Despite what sites may say, they do not have early access to tickets prior to advertised on-sale date and times.