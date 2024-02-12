County OES Encourages Residents to Know Evacuation Zones 02.12.2024

The County Office of Emergency Services encourages residents of San Luis Obispo county to know their evacuation zones.

Residents can identify their zones by going to: readyslo.org/evaczone, and entering their address. The office says the zone names should be written down and be in an easily accessible location.

Emergency officials will give evacuation warnings and orders through reverse 911 calls and wireless emergency alerts, and knowing your zone in advance can save valuable time during an emergency.

This new initiative was made possible through a grant from the firesafe council and partnership between the county of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo county fire chiefs association.