CA Public Utilities Commission Released Rate Proposals For PG&E 9.15.2023

The California public utilities commission has met with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) to discuss rate proposals for the electric and gas service company.

The commission said PG&E initially asked for rate increases that would boost its revenue by 26%, but the two proposals the commission released on Wednesday were far less, at around 13%.

The utility reform network says the bill for an average residential customer would increase by about 24 to 28 dollars a month by 2026. PG&E says it’s asking for more revenue in part to assist with a plan to bury about 2,100 miles of power lines to help prevent wildfires.

The utilities commission is scheduled to consider the proposals for PG&E’s revenue in a November 2nd meeting.