Grover Beach Considering Water Rate Increases 9.15.2023

The city of Grover Beach will consider a water and wastewater rate increase, as the city could fall 2 million dollars short of the necessary revenue to pay for its share of Central Coast Blue in 2024.

A utility rate study looked to find ways to cover escalating costs associated with planned projects for the city, and recommended an annual water rate increase of 19.7% over the initial four years, and a 4% increase in the fifth year. Mayor Karen Bright say these upcoming changes will be mailed out soon to residents in both English and Spanish.

The Grover Beach city council will consider adopting the new rate structure during a public hearing set for November 13th, 2023. If approved, the rate changes will take effect in January 2024.