Cal Fire San Luis Obispo has scheduled another prescribed burn for one day this week.

The burn will take place around 20 minutes east of Santa Margarita, near the intersection of Las Pilitas road and Parkhill road.

Caltrans says the burn is planned to take place between Monday, April 21st, and Thursday, April 24th, starting at around 10 am.

Around 25 acres of vegetation will be burned, aimed at enhancing fire safety and improving ecosystem health.