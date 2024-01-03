Cal Fire’s Year in Review 01.03.2024

Cal Fire has provided a release, reviewing its activities in 2023.

Cal Fire says that wildfire activity was not as active as it was in 2020 and 2021, but they still responded to more than 584 thousand emergencies (more than one every minute). More than 7000 wildfires burned over 324,000 acres, but the reduction in activity has helped Cal Fire redirect its resources to fire prevention and fuels reduction programs.

Cal Fire says they are also investing into AI technology for detecting and responding to wildfires more efficiently with the alert-California AI program, in partnership with UC San Diego.

More updates from Cal Fire will be provided later in the week.