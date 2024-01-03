1st SLO County Supervisors Meeting Next Week 01.03.2024

The first San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors meeting for 2024 is Tuesday, January 9th starting at 9 in the morning.

A part of the board’s consent agenda is to elect the chairperson and vice-chairperson for the 2024 term. The board of supervisors approved its process for electing the chairperson and vice-chairperson in 2019, where the positions will be nominated on a rotation basis, and elected by a majority vote.

For 2024, the rotation will nominate district 5 supervisor Debbie Arnold for chairperson, and district 3 supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg for vice-chair. The nominated chair and vice-chair may decline the nomination and be rotated on the list.

You can attend next week’s meeting in person, or watch online.