Cal Poly Alumni Set to Play in All-Star Futures Game 7.03.2024

Cal Poly alumni, Brooks Thomas Lee, will be representing the Minnesota Twins at the 2024 MLB All-Stars Futures Game and Futures Skill Showcase.

Lee, born in San Luis Obispo in 2001, played college baseball for the Cal Poly Mustangs. Lee is currently the number two prospect in the Twins organization, and has 29 games across rookie, single-A, and triple-A ball this season. He was the number 8 overall pick in the 2022 draft.

The Futures game will take place on July 13th in Arlington, Texas, and the inaugural skills showcase will consist of a three-part hitting contest.

Players will attempt to hit targets in “hit it here,” predict where they will hit the ball in “call your shot,” and partake in a traditional home run derby in “swing for the fences.”