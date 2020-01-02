Cal Poly Float 1.02.2020

Cal Poly’s Rose parade float won the director awarded for the first time. It was right at the front of the parade. The second float to roll down Colorado Boulevard in the 131st Rose parade. The float was titled “Aquatic Aspirations”.

It was honored for being most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials. The float included a submarine traveling through a ship wreck with fish and turtles swimming and an octopus clinging to the shipwreck.

It’s the 57th award shared by the two Cal Poly universities, San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona, the Alma Mater of former Atascadero city manager Wade Mckinney. He was real proud of that.