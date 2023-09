Cal Poly Increasing Year-Round Operations 9.19.2023

CAL POLY OFFICIALS HAVE ANNOUNCED THE FIRST PHASE OF A NEW YEAR-ROUND OPERATION INITIATIVE, WHICH AIMS AT INCREASING THE UNIVERSITY’S OVERALL ENROLLMENT THROUGH GREATER UTILIZATION OF THE SUMMER TERM. BEGINNING FALL 2024, NEW STUDENTS CAN OPT TO START AT CAL POLY IN THE SUMMER OF THEIR FIRST YEAR AND SPEND A SECOND SUMMER ON CAMPUS LATER IN THEIR CAREER. THE STUDENTS WILL ALSO AGREE TO SPEND TWO TYPICAL ACADEMIC TERMS OFF-CAMPUS, ENCOURAGED TO PURSUE WHAT CAL POLY CALLS “HIGH-IMPACT PRACTICES.” ONE-THIRD OF THE YEAR-AROUND OPERATION STUDENTS WILL BE OFF-CAMPUS DURING EACH TERM OF THE ACADEMIC YEAR SO THAT THE UNIVERSITY CAN INCREASE ENROLLMENT WHILE MINIMIZING IMPACT DURING ITS REGULAR TERMS. CAL POLY WILL EXTEND THE FIRST PHASE OF THE INITIATIVE TO STUDENTS IN SELECT MAJORS.