Attempted Homicide Arrest in AG 9.19.2023

A RELEASE BY THE SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THEY RESPONDED TO REPORTS OF SHOTS FIRED YESTERDAY IN THE 2800 BLOCK OF NORTHVIEW AVENUE IN RURAL ARROYO GRANDE. THE RELEASE SAYS WITNESSES SAW TWO MEN ARGUING OUTSIDE OF A HOME WHEN ONE OF THE MEN FIRED A SHOT AT THE OTHER. THOUGH THE VICTIM WAS NOT INJURED, THE SUSPECT RETREATED INTO HIS HOME AND BARRICADED HIMSELF INSIDE. OFFICERS ARRIVED ON THE SCENE TO SET UP A PERIMETER AND NEGOTIATE WITH THE SUSPECT FOR SEVERAL HOURS TO SURRENDER PEACEFULLY. THE RELEASE SAYS AFTER THE SUSPECT BROKE OFF CONTACT, MEMBERS OF THE SHERIFF’S SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT DETAIL ENTERED THE HOME AND ARRESTED THE SUSPECT FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER. HE WAS IDENTIFIED AS 75-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY NEIL CARDUCCI OF ARROYO GRANDE. THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THIS IS AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION, AND NO FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME.