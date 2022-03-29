Cal Poly Most Expensive Public University in CA 03.29.2022

Cal Poly is the most expensive public university in California. In-state tuition and fees were just under $10,000 dollars for the academic year 2019-2020.

The average grant provides about $7,000 for students. So the typical in-state student has to pay about $3,000 to attend Cal Poly.

Terrance Harris is Cal Poly’s Director of Enrollment. He says after a student is accepted, the student will get a note about scholarships which they may have already received.

Terrance Harris says other scholarships are available, particularly to low-income students.