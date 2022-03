The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team hosts the Santa Clara Broncos at six this evening at Robin Baggett stadium.

The Mustangs are 5-1 in the Big West conference, but this is a non conference game tonight.

Santa Clara is 4-2 in the west coast conference. 15-8 over all. Shortstop Brooks Lee is hitting .422. Freshman catcher Ryan Stafford is hitting .337

The first pitch tonight is at 6:00 at Cal Poly.