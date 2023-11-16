Cal Poly Offering Free Home Game Tickets for Paso Robles Day 11.16.2023

Cal Poly is celebrating a central coast city at each of their home games this season.

This Saturday, November 18th, is Paso Robles day. Cal Poly is offering free tickets to Paso Robles citizens and employees for their home football game against Weber State. Sign-ups for tickets can be done at: https://gopoly.com/sb_output.aspx?form=19, and are registered under the individual’s name.

Tickets will be available for pick up at the stadium on the day of the game at the “Special Event Tickets” table. Email notifications will be sent as well on Friday at 5 pm, which will contain specific instructions and information.