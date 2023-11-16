Next “Coffee With The City Manager” Event in Paso 11.16.2023

The city of Paso Robles announced the next “Coffee with the City Manager” event is set to take place on Friday, November 17th from 7:30 to 8:30 in the morning.

The event will once again be at Patina at California Coast Beer Co., located at 1346 Railroad street. This session will discuss city water sources, planning for growth from a water perspective, and an update on the recycled water project.

All members of the Paso Robles community are invited to engage with city manager Ty Lewis and city staff.