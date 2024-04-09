Cal Poly Student Dies in Accident at Big Sur 04.09.2024

Cal Poly SLO announced in a release that one of its students died Saturday in “an accident during a trip to Big Sur.”

The student was third-year mechanical engineering student Kenneth Taylor. Taylor is from Richland, Washington, and was said to be an “outdoor enthusiast,” a founding member of the Alpine Club, and served as trip leader for ASI Poly Escapes.

The release doesn’t specify what accident led to Taylor’s death, but says the university is “extending its full support” to his family and friends.