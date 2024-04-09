Prescribed Burns at Montana de Oro State Park 04.09.2024

Cal Fire, alongside California State Parks and the air pollution control district will be working together for a series of prescribed burns at Montaña de Oro state park.

The burns will be taking place between April 9th and May 2nd. Specific days have not yet been decided, and will depend on weather conditions and burn permits. Burning will take place between 7 am and 5 pm on burn days.

The prescribed burns will go through approximately 400 different brush pile sites, as well as the duff layer between Horse Camp and Hazard Canyon.