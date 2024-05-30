Cal Poly Students Attempt to Pet & Ride Horses Outside of the University 5.30.2024

This past weekend, videos of several groups of Cal Poly students were shown on social media, in which the students were seen petting and attempting to ride the horses at the Grand avenue and Slack street pasture outside of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Services (CAFES) said these are young horses, and that they are both not big enough to support a human’s weight, but also very dangerous and large enough to injure a person.

CAFES said that students are also advised against feeding the horses, as they are on a “carefully managed nutrition plan.”

A post by CAFES concluded and warned that “Cal Poly is not a petting zoo.” Anyone who climbs over the fencing around the pasture is trespassing.