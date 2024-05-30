City of Grover Beach Releases Update on Recall Petition 5.30.2024

The city of Grover Beach has released a statement on an update for the current recall effort in the city.

The recall effort was first initiated on January 8, 2024 for mayor Karen Bright and councilmembers Daniel Rushing and Zach Zimmerman. The city says that they rejected the petition due to numerous errors, as well as what the city determined to be false or misleading statements concerning mayor Bright and councilmember Rushing.

Supporters of the recall petition asked a superior court to advance the recall petition. The city says the court ruled that the city should have challenged the petitions in court, rather than reject them, with no substantive rulings on the issues of the petition.

The released update says that the council has decided to release the original petition to recall Bright, Rushing and Zimmerman.