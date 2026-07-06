California Headline News 07.06.2026

The husband of former house speaker Nancy Pelosi was involved in a hit-and-run in California on Friday. Witnesses say Paul Pelosi was driving a brown convertible on Friday in Yountville, when he struck a legally parked car, briefly stopped, and then drove away. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made. Officials say that they are recommending a misdemeanor charge.

Eight democratic governors, including Gavin Newsom, have asked the U.S. Postal service to withdraw its proposed rule that seeks to implement an executive order from president trump regarding vote-by-mail ballots. The rule, which has been blocked by a federal judge, directs immigration and customs enforcement to create a “citizenship list” for each state and the postal service, and limit mailed ballots to those on the list.

Sacramento sheriff’s office officials say they shot and killed a domestic violence suspect after a chase on Sunday morning. A woman said she was violently assaulted in her home by her ex-boyfriend for three days; she was seen running for help while bleeding, and when deputies arrived at her home, the suspect fled in her car, leading to the pursuit. CHP officials have not released his name.