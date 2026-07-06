City of Paso Encourages Students to Sign Up For Volunteer Week 07.06.2026

During the summer months, high school students in Paso Robles are encouraged to sign up for its first ever volunteer week in August.

The program is open for sophomores through seniors, August 10th and 11th. The two days will each have two sessions: one from 10 am to noon, and a second from 1 to 3 pm. Students are encouraged to volunteer for any number of sessions they like.

Registration is first-come, first-served. Tasks will include collection development, outreach and bookmobile preparation, audiovisual collection maintenance, and advisory displays. Participants will receive a certificate documenting their hours.

Sign-ups can be done at: prcity.libcal.com.