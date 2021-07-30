California Mid State Fair 7.30.2021

The California Mid State Fair opens at 12 noon today, and that’s the schedule through the weekend. It opens at 12 noon each day.

The draft horse exhibit is at six at the Hearst equestrian center.

Tonight, Little Big Town is on the grandstand arena. On the free stages, Shawn Clark on the Mission Square stage at seven. And Yellow House Orchestra on the Frontier stage.

The livestock auctions get into full swing this weekend. The replacement heifer sale is this afternoon at 5:30.

If you’d like to bid on the animals, you’re encouraged to sign up on the Mid State Fair website. You can submit a bump bid, if you don’t want to buy an entire animal. That helps the young people offset the expense of their raising the animal.