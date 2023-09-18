Calling All High School Journalists 9.18.2023

Calling all high school journalists: Free Talk California on KPRL invites all North County high school students with a hankering to be a journalist to enter to co-host a Monday afternoon show with host Susannah Luthi, along with $100 cash.

The contest is open to all aspiring journalists from grades 9-12. Please send a 500 word essay arguing ONE of the following: “Resolved: mainstream media has lost its way” OR “Resolved: we need mainstream media.”

Submit your argument by Friday, Oct. 27 to [email protected]. The winner will co-host Free Talk California’s Nov. 20 show.