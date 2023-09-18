Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel Meeting 9.18.2023

The Diablo Canyon decommissioning engagement panel will be hosting an in-person and virtual meeting on Wednesday, September 20th from 6 to 9 in the evening.

The meeting will discuss the status of the lands surrounding Diablo Canyon power plant, the panel’s recommendations for the use of the lands, and updates from state agencies on funds allocated for land conservation. The meeting will have several presentations to discuss these.

You can attend the meeting in person at the San Luis Obispo county government center, or register to attend the meeting online at: diablocanyonpanel.org.