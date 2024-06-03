Caltrans Estimates Paul’s Slide Reopening in July 6.03.2024

Caltrans released an update on Friday for repairs on highway 1 at Paul’s Slide.

Caltrans says that the stretch of road is estimated to reopen by early to mid-July, having been closed since January 14, 2023 when a winter storm caused the hillside to collapse onto the roadway.

The rebuilt section of the road will be further inland at an elevated point, with a concrete protective barrier and fencing along the northbound shoulder of the roadway.

Caltrans also says that the Dolan Point Slide will likely be reopened early in the summer.