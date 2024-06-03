Paso Council Meeting Tomorrow, Notice of General Selection on Agenda 6.03.2024

The Paso Robles city council will be meeting tomorrow at 6:30.

A public hearing item on the agenda is the notice for city items appearing on the November 2024 general election. In this upcoming election, 3 city council members and the city treasurer will be on the ballot.

Councilmembers Sharon Roden, Steve Gregory, and Fred Strong in districts 1, 3, and 4 respectively will have their terms expire this year. District 1’s election for this general election will be for two years only, while 3 and 4 will be for four years.

City treasurer Ryan Cornell will expire in December 2024, and a treasurer’s term is 4 years.

The city also intends to place one measure on the ballot for citizens this year, and that is the extension of the half cent sales tax general measure until it is ended by voters.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.