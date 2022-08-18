Cannabis Workshop Tonight in Paso 08.18.2022

Tonight, the city of Paso Robles is conducting a forum on cannabis to get community feedback on expansion of cannabis regulations. Like allowing retail stores to sell recreational marijuana in Paso Robles.

Councilman Fred Strong says it’s just a workshop tonight. It’s not a city council meeting. No decision will be made the councilman said.

Tonight’s cannabis forum gets underway at six at the library conference room on Spring street.

How do you feel about allowing retail pot stores in Paso Robles? Tonight is your opportunity to tell the city how you feel about it. The city is also conducting an online survey regarding cannabis business types.