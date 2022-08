San Luis Obispo county health officials say the LGBTQ community is preparing for the possibility of an outbreak of monkey pox in the county. Monkey pox is spread primarily by gay men.

The current outbreak has disproportionately impacted men, including men who have had sex with other men.

98% of cases in California involved men.

88% were among gay, bisexual lesbian and same gender sex loving people.

That’s according to the California Department of Public Health.