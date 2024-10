This Saturday, October 26th, will be a car show and barbecue fundraiser at the Estrella Warbird museum, hosted by 805 Community Car Care Centers.

This free event includes music, a bounce house, and a silent auction. For $15, you can treat yourself to a tri-tip lunch. For $45, you can register your car for entry into the show.

All donations at the event will go to rebuilding the Paso Robles Auto Wrecking Yard.

The event starts tomorrow, October 26th, from 11 am to 4 pm.