A 27-year-old man from Anaheim arrested for a carjacking in Grover Beach on New Years Eve.

Luis Enrique Lopez Ortiz flagged down a passing motorist Tuesday night around 7:45 near 7th and Longbranch in Grover Beach. Ortiz told the driver to get out of the car, and he fled in the 2016 Toyota Camry.

Later that night, the car was found severely damaged and resting upside down in an AG field in Guadalupe.

Ortiz was booked in the San Luis Obispo county county jail. Th