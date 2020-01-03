Snow Measurement 1.03.2020

The first snow pack measurement in the sierra for the year 2020 taken yesterday at Phillips Station near Echo Summit. It indicates the snow pack is right where is should be this time of year. That’s because of the series of storms in late November.

The states department of water resources reservoirs saying that 8 of the 12 reservoirs are at or above historically average levels. None were below 91% of normal.

Folsom lake was at 107% of its normal level this time of year. It’s now at 52% of capacity.

New Mellones lake is at 143% of normal. It’s already 83% full.

San Luis Obispo county has received 7.2 inches of rain. Of course that varies by location. But it’s close to the average rain fall for the region.

Lake Nacimiento is about 52% of capacity.

San Antonio reservoir about 37%.