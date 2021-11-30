Carjacking Suspect Arrested 11.30.2021

Paso Robles police arrest a carjacking suspect yesterday while he was walking on Creston road. The carjacking occurred Sunday night in the 1200 block of Creston road.

Yesterday morning, the victim spotted the suspect walking on Creston road. When Paso Robles police officers contacted 29-year-old Richard Garcia, he fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later without incident.

He was booked into the county jail on a variety of charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.