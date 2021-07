The Shuttered Venue Operators grants handed out a lot of money to forty one arts and entertainment venues on the central coast.

Cinema Square in Atascadero received 530 thousand dollars.

Park Cinemas of Paso Robles just over one million dollars.

Estrella Warbirds 77 thousand dollars.

The Paso Robles Event Center $3.4 million dollars.

Great American Melodrama in Oceano 916 thousand dollars.

Palm Theater in San Luis got 244 thousand dollars.

KCBX 122 thousand dollars.