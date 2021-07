The Sheriff’s department finally identifies the person found dead at lake Nacimiento last month.

He’s 29-year-old Jesus Munoz Vargas of Los Banos.

He was reported missing June 5th.

His body was discovered June 25th. No foul play is suspected.

A family friend said his mother recently passed and he was heartbroken, so he disappeared.

Family had put out fliers saying they were worried for his well being.